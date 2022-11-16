Report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-16T06:52:26+0000
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

Shafaq News/ Former President Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

"To make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered.

As Trump spoke to a roomful of Republicans who expect him to face primary challengers in the coming months, he also claimed the party cannot afford to nominate "a politician or conventional candidate" if it wants to win back the White House.

"This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign altogether," Trump said.

"Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again," he said.

Trump laid out familiar themes from his regular speeches, denouncing migrants - "We're being poisoned" - and portraying American cities as crime-ridden "cesspools of blood."

He said he would push for the death penalty for drug dealers and rehire members of the military who had been dismissed for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He assailed the U.S. election process, decrying the use of paper ballots and likened America's election system to that of "third world countries,"

The former U.S. president's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, 76, is seeking to become only the second U.S. president in history to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland, whose second stint ended in 1897. Biden, 79, said last week he intends to run for re-election and will likely make a final decision by early next year.

