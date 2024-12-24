Former Syrian UN envoy Bashar Jaafari denounces Assad era as a “mafia regime”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syria's Ambassador to Russia (former UN Envoy), Bashar Jaafari, criticized former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accusing him of handing the country over to mafia groups and corruption.

During a speech at the Syrian Embassy in Moscow, Jaafari addressed the audience at a ceremony, describing it as a celebration of "the change and the victory of the people's will in overthrowing the era of injustice and ushering in a new era filled with optimism for a bright future."

"The previous regime was not a true system but a mafia-like organization that subordinated the country's interests for personal gain, which is why it fell so quickly," Jaafari stated.

He highlighted that the upcoming phase should adopt the slogan "tomorrow is better than yesterday," focusing on building a nation founded on prosperity, love, peace, and reconstruction.

The Syrian ambassador further stressed the importance of not repeating past mistakes, adding that employees at embassies, universities, and government institutions were not responsible for the mistakes of the former regime, urging the public not to direct their anger at them.

Emphasizing the importance of giving the new Syrian administration a chance to complete the transitional phase, he noted that “the promising national dialogue currently underway represents all components of Syrian society.”

Jaafari, who served as Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006, was known for his staunch defense of the Syrian regime's policies on the international stage, attributing the violence and destruction to a "foreign conspiracy" aimed at destabilizing the country.