Shafaq News/ The former head of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Afghanistan, Sayed Ahmad Shat Saadat, got a job as a courier at a food delivery service in the German city of Leipzig.

Based on a press launch published by the German newspaper Volkswagen de Leipzig, Syed Ahmed delivered meals to the city's residents.

Saadat has been a member of the Afghan government since 2018. Last year he retired and moved to Germany.

Currently, the ex-official makes his living by collaborating with the Lieferando delivery service and delivering food and drinks to its customers. The former minister uses a bicycle to get around the city.

The Newspaper quoted Sadat as saying, “At the moment I live a simple life, I feel safe in Germany, I am happy in Leipzig, I want to save money to go to a German language course and study more.”

In the future, Saadat hopes to get a job at the largest in Europe German telecommunications company Telekom.

Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko predicted an influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Belarus.