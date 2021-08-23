Former Afghani Minister got a job as a delivery man in Germany

Based on a press launch published by the German newspaper Volkswagen de Leipzig, Syed Ahmed delivered meals to the city's residents.
Saadat has been a member of the Afghan government since 2018. Last year he retired and moved to Germany.
Currently, the ex-official makes his living by collaborating with the Lieferando delivery service and delivering food and drinks to its customers. The former minister uses a bicycle to get around the city.
The Newspaper quoted Sadat as saying, “At the moment I live a simple life, I feel safe in Germany, I am happy in Leipzig, I want to save money to go to a German language course and study more.”
In the future, Saadat hopes to get a job at the largest in Europe German telecommunications company Telekom.
