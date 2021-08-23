Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Former Afghani Minister got a job as a delivery man in Germany

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-23T20:40:12+0000
Former Afghani Minister got a job as a delivery man in Germany
Shafaq News/ The former head of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Afghanistan, Sayed Ahmad Shat Saadat, got a job as a courier at a food delivery service in the German city of Leipzig.

Based on a press launch published by the German newspaper Volkswagen de Leipzig, Syed Ahmed delivered meals to the city's residents.

Saadat has been a member of the Afghan government since 2018. Last year he retired and moved to Germany.

Currently, the ex-official makes his living by collaborating with the Lieferando delivery service and delivering food and drinks to its customers. The former minister uses a bicycle to get around the city.

The Newspaper quoted Sadat as saying, “At the moment I live a simple life, I feel safe in Germany, I am happy in Leipzig, I want to save money to go to a German language course and study more.”

In the future, Saadat hopes to get a job at the largest in Europe German telecommunications company Telekom.

Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko predicted an influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Belarus.

related

Flood death toll rises to 156 in Germany, 183 for Europe

Date: 2021-07-18 05:48:43
Flood death toll rises to 156 in Germany, 183 for Europe

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

Date: 2020-12-28 10:28:34
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

German care home workers given five times vaccine dose

Date: 2020-12-29 19:58:20
German care home workers given five times vaccine dose

A young Kurdish men was killed by an Arab refugee in Germany

Date: 2021-02-10 16:36:45
A young Kurdish men was killed by an Arab refugee in Germany

Police arrests 14 on suspicion of planning attack in Denmark or Germany

Date: 2021-02-12 16:41:50
Police arrests 14 on suspicion of planning attack in Denmark or Germany

Germany: Politically motivated crimes rose in 2020

Date: 2021-03-13 14:35:08
Germany: Politically motivated crimes rose in 2020

German economy shrank by 10.1% at height of Cocid-19 crisis

Date: 2020-07-30 12:09:33
German economy shrank by 10.1% at height of Cocid-19 crisis

Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar over terrorism financing suspicions

Date: 2021-05-05 12:09:01
Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar over terrorism financing suspicions