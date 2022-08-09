Five injured as blasts rock Russian air base in annexed Crimea

Shafaq News / Blasts rocked a Russian air base near seaside resorts in the annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, injuring five people according to local authorities in what Moscow attributed to detonations in ammunition stories.

Local witnesses told Reuters they heard at least 12 explosions around 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) from the Saky air base near Novofedorivka on Crimea's western coast. They described a final blast around 30 minutes later as the loudest.

Crimea has so far been spared the intense bombardment and artillery combat that have taken place in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine since Feb. 24, when President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian armed forces into Ukraine - including some based in the peninsula.

Russia's defence ministry said the "detonation of several aviation ammunition stores" had caused an explosion, Russian news agencies reported, but that there had been no injuries.

However, the head of Crimea's health department said five people had been injured, including one child, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

No comment was immediately available from Ukraine.

The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, posted a video on his Telegram channel from close to the base.

"Ambulance crews are working on site ... it is too early to talk about victims," he said. "Among the civilian population, nobody has been admitted to hospital for medical treatment."

