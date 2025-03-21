Fire-induced Power outage shuts down Heathrow Airport

Shafaq News/ London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK’s busiest aviation hub, was forced to shut down all operations on Friday due to a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

The airport posted on X that it would remain closed until 23:59 local time on March 21, “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues...We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport… pic.twitter.com/7SWNJP8ojd — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 21, 2025

Heathrow, which handles approximately 1,300 flights daily and saw a record 83.9 million passengers last year, advised travelers to stay away.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported that at least 1,351 flights were affected, with over 120 airborne aircraft forced to divert.

Today’s total closure of London-Heathrow will affect at least 1,351 flights to/from LHR. That doesn’t include any flights that might be canceled or delayed due to aircraft being out of position. pic.twitter.com/WikVJsCxDK — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 21, 2025

Eurocontrol confirmed that inbound flights to Heathrow were barred from landing, with rerouting in effect.

The disruption was triggered by a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation in Hayes, about two miles north of Heathrow, late Thursday night. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said emergency crews arrived at 23:23 to find flames engulfing the substation, sending thick smoke into the night sky.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze, which was still burning in parts of a transformer as of 04:08 Friday. Video footage shared on social media showed towering flames and heavy smoke.

Authorities evacuated about 150 residents from surrounding properties as a precaution, and a 200-meter exclusion zone was set up. The LFB urged residents to keep doors and windows closed due to significant smoke levels.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne of the LFB described the fire as a “highly visible and significant incident.” He added, “This will be a prolonged operation, with crews remaining on-site throughout the night. As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase, and we urge people to avoid the area.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), the regional power supplier, said more than 16,300 homes and businesses in the Hayes and Hounslow areas had lost power. “We’re aware of a widespread power cut affecting many of our customers,” SSEN said in a statement on X. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

London Fire Brigade reported receiving nearly 200 emergency calls about the incident. The full extent of the damage and the timeline for power restoration remain unclear.