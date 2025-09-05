Finland joins French-Saudi declaration on Palestinian statehood

Shafaq News – Helsinki

Finland announced on Friday that it will join the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question and the implementation of a two-state solution, a joint initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said the initiative represents “the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution,” adding that it aligns with Finland’s foreign and security policy unanimously adopted by Parliament.

The framework, signed by a growing number of European and Arab states, outlines measures to end the war in Gaza and pave the way for Palestinian self-determination. Key provisions include the removal and disarmament of Hamas, reforms within the Palestinian Authority, guarantees for the security of both Israelis and Palestinians, and the normalization of regional relations.

According to Valtonen, the accord is historic as it marks the first time Arab states, through the Arab League, have collectively pledged support for Israel’s security while demanding the disarmament of Hamas and the transfer of authority in Gaza. It condemns Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack as well as Israeli strikes on civilians, calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and urges unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

The document further requires Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the launch of an Arab-led reconstruction plan, and the establishment of an international stabilization mission to support Palestinian governance and monitor a ceasefire.

I have today decided that Finland will join the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, prepared by France and Saudi Arabia.The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant… — Elina Valtonen (@elinavaltonen) September 5, 2025

This announcement by Finland comes just days after a similar decision by Belgium, which confirmed it will join countries recognizing Palestine. In late July, French President Emmanuel Macron also stated that France would recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly meetings taking place from September 9 to 23.