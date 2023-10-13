Fierce clashes erupt between Lebanese and Israeli forces

Shafaq News / Intense clashes erupted on Friday between the Lebanese and Israeli armies, as reported by Lebanese and Israeli media outlets. Reuters noted that Israeli artillery targeted Lebanese army positions near the village of Zahraa in southern Lebanon.
In response, Al-Manar TV, affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah party, stated that "the Lebanese army retaliated with artillery fire against Israeli army positions."
In a related incident, Al-Manar TV mentioned that "Israeli occupation artillery targeted a wooded area near the Jall Al-Alam site near Naqoura in southern Lebanon."
It clarified that "an incident occurred in Alma Al-Sha'ab, where a group approached the separation wall, broke it, and engaged in a confrontation with the enemy before withdrawing." The report continued, stating that "after the group withdrew, the Israeli army targeted a point for a Green Without Borders group and a Lebanese army position in Alma Al-Sha'ab."
The Israeli military confirmed, "We detected gunfire from Lebanon towards Israeli territory, and our artillery is currently responding to the source." In this context, Israeli sources mentioned that the Israeli army shelled several locations in southern Lebanon.
Simultaneously, Al-Jazeera reported, "Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of a town in the western sector of southern Lebanon, in addition to the towns of Ramia and the vicinity of Al-Adaisseh in southern Lebanon."