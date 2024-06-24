Fatal fire at Moscow research center claims seven lives

Shafaq News/ On Monday, eight people were killed in a fire at a research center near Moscow, Russian media reported.

Earlier, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov had stated that some individuals may still be trapped within the burning structure located in Fryazino, approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) northeast of the capital.

Online footage depicts thick smoke emanating from the upper levels of the eight-story complex. Several videos show people at windows, with reports from local media indicating instances of individuals jumping from the higher floors.

Previously housing the Platan Research Institute and the defense industry, the building's ownership status has evolved.

Governor Vorobyov confirmed the deployment of eight emergency response teams actively engaged in rescue operations within the building. He also mentioned a 34-year-old male in critical condition transported to the hospital, along with two firefighters receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the blaze.

Emergency ministry authorities disclosed the mobilization of over 100 specialists and two helicopters dedicated to fire suppression efforts.