FBI foils alleged presidential assassination plot; suspect neutralized in Utah

Shafaq News/ FBI agents thwarted a potentially grave threat by fatally shooting a suspected assailant who allegedly planned to assassinate President Joe Biden. The incident unfolded just hours before Biden's scheduled arrival in Utah.

Law enforcement officials revealed that FBI agents were engaged in a search operation in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, Utah when a shooting transpired at approximately 6:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The individual at the investigation's center, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, had purportedly issued threats against prominent public figures, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Authorities disclosed that Robertson possessed an arsenal of weaponry, including a long-range sniper rifle, alongside other firearms and camouflage gear known as a "Ghillie suit," as detailed in court records cited by investigators. The suspect's intentions reportedly extended to plotting a "presidential assassination" and making additional threats aimed at US Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James, as evidenced by official documents.

A Facebook post attributed to Robertson from September 2022, reading "Time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe, then Kamala!!," further highlighted the gravity of the alleged plot.

The suspect's social media presence revealed affiliations with the "MAGA Trumper" movement, indicative of his support for former President Trump and his rallying cry, "Make America Great Again."

Details regarding the shooting incident are under FBI review, with no further information released.

Meanwhile, President Biden is currently on a tour of the western United States. During his visit, he addressed workers at a New Mexico factory producing wind towers. The President is scheduled to touch down in Utah where, on Thursday, he is anticipated to visit a veterans' hospital to discuss recent legislation expanding benefits for veterans. He will also initiate a fundraising campaign to support his re-election bid.