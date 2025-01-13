Exclusive: Syria plans to increase air flights with Iraq, Damascus Airport's Director reveals

Shafaq News/ Damascus International Airport Director Anis Fallouh confirmed on Monday that the airport has resumed operations and is conducting a number of flights, after a temporary suspension following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024.

In exclusive statements to Shafaq News Agency, Fallouh noted that the airport began operating flights on Sunday to Erbil and Baghdad, with plans to increase the number of flights between Iraq and Syria based on passenger demand in the coming days.

Fallouh said that Damascus Airport has welcomed flights from several Arab countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, but not from the United Arab Emirates, as "discussions are still ongoing between the two sides."

Syrian Airlines had announced on Wednesday, January 7, the temporary suspension of flights with the UAE.

The airport director also revealed that several foreign countries have requested permission from Syria to operate flights to Damascus in the coming days.

Air traffic resumed at Damascus Airport on Tuesday, January 6, after weeks of suspension following the fall of the Syrian regime and the completion of rehabilitation works.

On the same day, Syrian Airlines operated a flight to Sharjah Airport in the UAE, returning to Damascus, while the first Qatar Airways passenger flight arrived at Damascus Airport from Doha after more than 13 years of interruption.