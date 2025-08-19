Escalation in Russia-Ukraine war despite Trump-led peace talks

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russian and Ukrainian officials reported new waves of attacks and countermeasures on Tuesday, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to broker a settlement.

According to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, Ukraine launched more than 80 drones against targets in Russia’s Belgorod region over the past 24 hours. The region’s governor said several districts came under attack, leaving at least four civilians injured, including a 13-year-old child.

Russian security services also claimed their forces had nearly destroyed Ukraine’s 53rd Mechanized Brigade during clashes in the Serebryansky Forest, asserting that the unit had lost most of its combat capability.

Ukraine’s national news agency, Ukrinform, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered a Russian military intelligence network accused of guiding missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and carrying out sabotage operations in Odesa. Two alleged agents have been detained and face charges including high treason and sabotage, while investigators identified a Russian officer as their handler.

In the northern Chernihiv region, attacks, according to Ukrinform, caused widespread power outages, while in the Poltava region, energy company facilities were damaged, cutting electricity to more than 1,500 customers. Ukrainian air defense forces reported shooting down 230 Russian drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and four Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said three people were killed and 34 were injured after Russian missile strikes hit residential areas on Monday. Nineteen victims remain in the hospital, with several in serious condition.

The renewed military escalation comes days after international efforts to mediate. US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week, and on Monday, he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside European leaders. The meetings aimed to explore possible pathways to end the war, but no breakthrough has yet been announced.