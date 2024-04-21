Erdogan's visit to Iraq: focus on signing strategic framework agreement

Shafaq News/ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan disclosed the upcoming agenda for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad and Erbil, scheduled for Monday.

Fidan outlined the preparations for Erdogan's visit, indicating that "more than 20 agreements are set to be signed, focusing on the strategic framework agreement. This agreement is poised to serve as a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing cooperation across various sectors between Turkiye and Iraq."

Fidan expressed Turkiye's commitment to strengthening collaboration with Iraq, particularly in counterterrorism efforts "to ensure regional security and stability," expressing confidence that the relations between Iraq and Turkiye would "set a positive example" for the broader region.

According to the Foreign Minister, both sides would reach security, energy, agriculture, water, health, and education agreements.

"We aim to foster a relationship that enables regional stability, prosperity, and development. We aspire to institutionalize our ties in this manner and strive for the advancement and prosperity of the region." He said.

On Sunday, several sources reported to Shafaq News Agency that dozens of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be signed across various aspects between Baghdad and Ankara during Erdogan's visit.

The sources stated that "Erdogan's official visit to Baghdad will witness the signing of approximately 37 multi-faceted MoUs, the most important of which is the strategic framework memorandum for cooperation between the two countries, from which five committees will branch out: security, water, economic, energy, and transportation."

The Turkish President is set to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

Erdogan will be received tomorrow, Monday, at Baghdad International Airport with 21-gun salutes, which is the country's highest honor.