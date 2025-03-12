Erdogan: Malicious plot in place against Turkiye

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday of a "malicious plot" targeting Turkiye, accusing remnants of the former Syrian regime of orchestrating "terrorist acts" against the country.

Addressing the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group, Erdogan said, “Efforts are underway to undermine national unity under the pretext of terrorism carried out by elements of the defunct Syrian regime,” according to Anadolu Agency.

“Those who have long sought to sow division in Turkiye through ethnic and sectarian strife are now pursuing new strategies,” he added.

Erdogan also confirmed that his government aims to position Turkiye as a “key center for peace diplomacy” while maintaining its role as a stabilizing force in the region.

A day earlier, Erdogan had described an agreement between Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate self-administration institutions into the Syrian state as a step toward peace.