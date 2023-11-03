Erdogan: Israel is committing crimes against humanity in Gaza

Shafaq News / What is happening in Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade since Oct. 7, is an atrocity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kazakh capital, Astana.

"Israel has been committing crimes against humanity in Gaza for 28 days," the Turkish President said.

Erdogan also emphasized that guaranteeing the security of all, whether Muslim, Christian, or Jewish, is a priority for the states in the region.

"Acting in unity and solidarity as the Turkic world will facilitate the path to a ceasefire and then to lasting peace. Our efforts to create a basis for the International Peace Conference are ongoing," he added.

Erdogan also drew attention to Türkiye's humanitarian aid support to Gaza.

"We have so far dispatched 10 planeloads of humanitarian aid to the region and will continue to send more as conditions permit," he said.

In his speech, Erdogan also noted that the Republic of Türkiye celebrated its 100th anniversary and underlined that he would continue to work for the future of the Turkic world.

"As the Republic of Türkiye, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, we will continue to take steps towards peace, prosperity and security of the entire Turkic world," he emphasized.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was founded in 2009 as an intergovernmental body aimed at fostering broad cooperation among Turkic nations. The initial member states were Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye. Uzbekistan became a full member in October 2019, while Hungary gained observer status in September 2018, followed by Turkmenistan in Nov. 2021. The 10th-anniversary summit is scheduled for Nov. 5 in Astana, where Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship from Uzbekistan.

Türkiye holds the distinction of being the first country to recognize Kazakhstan, and their close relationship is deeply rooted in shared cultural and historical ties. Kazakhstan is a crucial economic and political partner for Türkiye in Central Asia, as Ankara actively seeks to enhance collaboration with Turkic nations in the region. In 2009, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement and established a high-level strategic cooperation council.

Over time, trade between the two nations has grown, and Turkish investments, particularly in the construction sector, have flourished in Kazakhstan. Additionally, Kazakhstan has served as a venue for discussions on Syria, as both countries strive to find a peaceful resolution to the Syrian civil war.

Notably, Astana has recently hosted meetings between Turkish officials and representatives of the Assad regime to normalize relations.

