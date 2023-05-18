Erdogan Confident in Popular Support as Presidential Runoff Approaches

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence in his popular support following the first round of the presidential elections on May 14.

In a phone speech during a regional consultative meeting in Kayseri, central Turkey, Erdogan thanked the Justice and Development Party members for their efforts leading up to the elections.

Erdogan emphasized the significance of the " People's Alliance," led by the Justice and Development Party, obtaining a majority in the Turkish parliament. He stated they have achieved a parliamentary majority, and now "it is time to focus on winning the second round of the presidential elections on May 28."

Erdogan dismissed the opposition's attempts to bridge the gap, asserting they would fail.

In the first round of elections held on Sunday, Erdogan received 49.51 percent of the vote, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, representing the "Nation Alliance," won 44.92 percent. In comparison, Sinan Ogan secured 5.17 percent of the vote. Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the race, received 0.44 percent.

On Monday, the Supreme Electoral Commission of Turkey officially announced that the second round of the presidential elections would take place on May 28, as no candidate obtained more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round.