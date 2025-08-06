Epstein investigation widens: Subpoenas issued to top officials

Shafaq Nws – Washington

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several former attorneys general and FBI directors, requesting their testimony in connection with crimes committed by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoenas, described by congressional aides as ‘’part of a broader investigation into Epstein’s criminal network,’’ signal renewed scrutiny of high-profile figures linked to the case. The committee did not specify a date for the hearings or clarify the scope of the inquiry.

Attention has turned to President Donald Trump’s past ties with Epstein. While their relationship reportedly diminished before Epstein’s 2008 conviction for sexually abusing underage girls, the Wall Street Journal last month disclosed a sexually suggestive sketch and a lewd note Trump had sent Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

Trump has faced growing pressure from conservative supporters to increase transparency surrounding Epstein’s connections. This follows the release of a Justice Department memorandum concluding there was no evidence supporting claims of a secret “client list” linked to Epstein.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has also pushed for the release of grand jury testimony related to Epstein’s case and that of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and other federal charges.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019, shortly after being charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged he exploited dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005, paying them in cash and instructing some to recruit others.