Elon Musk: Solar energy key to solving power crisis

Shafaq News/ Solar energy is seen as the key solution to global energy challenges. This vision is linked to the Kardashev Scale, which measures a civilization’s technological progress based on energy consumption.

The Kardashev Scale was developed in 1964 by Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev, categorizing civilizations into three main types: Type I (planetary civilization), Type II (stellar civilization), and Type III (galactic civilization), according to India Today. Musk noted that humanity has only reached 0.73 on this scale.

According to Musk, fully harnessing Earth’s available energy would be among humanity’s greatest achievements, explaining that this milestone is inevitable with the right technological advancements.

His proposed system relies on cutting-edge solar energy technology to build an extensive, interconnected power network. To capture sunlight more efficiently than existing ground-based solar panels, a vast array of solar satellites or orbital reflectors would be deployed.