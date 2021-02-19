Elon Musk becomes world's richest person

Shafaq News/ Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back on top again reclaiming the title of the world's richest person. The eccentric billionaire's wealth shot up to $199.9.

This vaulted him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time this year. Musk surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who briefly dethroned him as the world's richest person after Tesla shares fell, dragging Musk's net worth. Bezos's net wealth is valued at $194.2 billion.

Following Musk and Bezos on the list were Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault of luxury goods maker LVMH and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk's space startup, SpaceX raised $850 million in fresh funding this month from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital. The rocket company is valued at $74 billion after the round, which is a 60% jump from August.

“Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made. And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” The Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates who is currently worth more than $130 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index said.

He said that companies like Tesla are doing great work on “easy stuff, like passenger cars” but that we need to tackle other industries to make a bigger climate change difference.