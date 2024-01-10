Egyptians extend power cables, offer aid across Gaza border

Shafaq News/ Egyptian civilians arrived at the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, offering food, water, and mobile phone charging cables to Palestinians displaced by Israeli airstrikes.

Videos circulating on social media showed dozens of Egyptians from Sinai using electric generators and extending wires through openings in the fence.

The videos, filmed from the Palestinian side, showed Palestinians gathering near the border as Egyptians passed them water containers, food packages, and cables attached to generators.

Separate video and images on social media showed Palestinian families camping in tents near the border, about 500 meters from the fence, seeking shelter from the aerial attacks.

Notably, the Egypt-controlled Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed most of the time; it is the focal point for delivering humanitarian aid and allowing out wounded people.