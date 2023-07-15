Egypt Ranks 8th Among World's Top Ten Military Air Forces; Iraq at 31st

Shafaq News/ An Arab nation has made its way into the top ten countries boasting the most significant military air fleets according the latest updates ranking by Global Fire Power.

Egypt, with a powerful presence of 1069 military aircraft, now ranks eighth in the world, as per the annual report issued by the site specializing in military and logistic affairs.

This yearly index is based on a multitude of factors, including the number of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft (helicopters) across all service types, such as the Air Force, Army Aviation, and the Navy. The total includes fighter jets, trainers (both basic and advanced), fixed-wing and helicopter military transport aircraft, and bombers.

With a staggering 13,300 military aircraft, the United States retains its global supremacy in terms of the largest military air fleet in the world in 2023. This includes 1,914 interceptor fighters, 5,584 helicopters, and 983 attack helicopters. The US dominates every category when it comes to air power, inclusive of transport aircraft, special mission planes, helicopters, trainers, and its tanker fleet. Moreover, the country has 13,513 airports, 11 aircraft carriers, and nine helicopter carriers – the highest figures worldwide.

Russia secures the second position, with 4,182 military aircraft, followed by China with 3,166, India with 2,210, South Korea with 1,602, Japan with 1,451, and Pakistan with 1,413 in seventh place.

Egypt's robust air fleet includes 245 interceptor fighters and 341 training aircraft. In addition to this, Egypt also has two helicopter carriers and 92 attack helicopters, representing the world's seventh-largest fleet of this type.

As for the remaining top ten spots, Turkey ranks ninth with 1,065 aircraft, while France claims the tenth position with 1,004 military aircraft.

Within the Arab world, Saudi Arabia ranks 12th globally with 897 aircraft, the UAE stands 20th with 565 aircraft, and Algeria at 21st with 547 aircraft. Syria occupies the 29th spot with 453 aircraft, Iraq ranks 31st with 361 aircraft, and Jordan stands at 37th with 256 aircraft, closely followed by Morocco with 250 aircraft.

Further down the list, Qatar ranks 48th with 198 aircraft, Sudan is 51st with 191 aircraft, Yemen is 53rd with 177 aircraft, and Tunisia ranks 56th with 152 aircraft. Oman ranks 63rd with 128 aircraft, followed by Libya with 127 aircraft, Bahrain at 67th with a fleet of 116 aircraft, Kuwait at 69th with 114 aircraft, Lebanon at 82nd with 78 aircraft, and finally, Mauritania at 113th with 23 aircraft.