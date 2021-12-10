Egypt' President call congratulates Iraq on its founding occasion

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, sent a message to the Iraqi people on the centenary of founding the modern Iraqi state.

Al-Sisi said on Twitter, "The brothers in Iraq celebrate today a dear occasion to the entire Arab nation. It is the centenary of the founding of the modern Iraqi state... a hundred years have passed since the Cairo Conference in 1921, which launched the establishment of the Iraqi state, as an extension of an ancient civilization rooted in the depths of history.”

He added, "One hundred years witnessed many historical stops in the march of Iraq, the Arab nation, and even the whole world; on my behalf and behalf of the Egyptian people, I congratulate brotherly Iraq on this precious occasion."

The Egyptian president wished the Iraqi people "peace, security and stability, and that Iraq will always remain a pride for the Arab nation."