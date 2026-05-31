Ebola outbreak claims 43 lives in Congo and Uganda

Shafaq News- London

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda has reached 43, with 263 confirmed infections recorded so far, Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya announced on Sunday.

In an opinion article published by the Financial Times, Kaseya revealed that more than 1,100 suspected cases are currently under investigation, while 43 deaths have been linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

Kaseya pointed to the need for the rapid activation of national emergency systems and sustained investment in epidemic preparedness across the continent. “International partners still play an essential role. But their support matters most when it aligns with strategies built alongside African institutions and governments.”

The current outbreak is the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 17th Ebola outbreak and the third-largest since the disease was first identified nearly 50 years ago, according to Kaseya.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international emergency.