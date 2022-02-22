Report

EU agrees on sanctions against Russia

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-22T18:22:23+0000
EU agrees on sanctions against Russia

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the European Union's 27 members unanimously agree on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials involved in Ukraine.

He added that his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, was "canceled."

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday this first package of sanctions "will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot."

He said the package would affect members of Russia's Duma who voted against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and another 27 people and "entities," which are often companies, banks, or agencies.

Borrell added that the package would also affect the financing of Ukraine policies by limiting access to EU financial markets.

Concerning Russian actions in Ukraine, Borrell said, "this story is not finished."

