Donald Trump faces criminal charges, marking a historic moment in U.S. politics

Shafaq News/ A grand jury in Manhattan voted to convict former President Donald Trump, making him the first former President in U.S. history to be charged with a crime and paving the way for an unparalleled 2024 presidential contest.

Trump described the accusation against him, after an investigation into paying money to silence a porn actress, as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Trump denounced the "Witch-Hunt" that "will backfire massively on Joe Biden."

For his part, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels said that the indictment of the former President shows that "no one is above the law."

"The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail." Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

Donald Trump's son Eric slammed the prosecution, saying, "This is third-world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year."

Two sources familiar with the case told CNN that Donald Trump faces more than 30 business fraud counts in the Manhattan grand jury indictment.

Donald Trump's defense lawyer told AFP on Friday that the former U.S. president was summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.

"We expect to read the indictment on Tuesday," Susan Nichelis said without further details.

A CNN report on the procedures that will take place in the special court stated that the charges approved by the jury against him are not currently public.

CNN quoted Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg saying, "We will issue directives later when setting a trial date."

Usually, arrangements are made with defendants or their lawyers to turn themselves in, or defendants voluntarily surrender to law enforcement authorities.

CNN quoted sources as saying that it is likely that Trump will be allowed to surrender himself voluntarily.

And if Trump appears before the court as an indictment, then his lawyer is expected to request a petition.

At that time, the conditions of release, such as travel restrictions or home confinement, are discussed, and the accused is informed of his rights.

A senior source in the New York Police Department talks about arranging Trump's going to court between the Secret Service, the Army, and the New York Police Department.

"The police agency remains ready and available to respond to protests and counter-protests," the NYPD said in a statement, adding that it is working with federal and state officials on safety protocols.