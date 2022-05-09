Deputy commander of Ukraine's navy killed in action

Shafaq News/ Colonel Ihor Bedzai, the deputy commander of the Ukrainian Navy, was killed in action, state-run Ukrinform news agency reported Monday.

Bedzai was killed by a Russian fighter rocket during a combat mission as part of the Mi-14 naval helicopter crew, Ukrinform reported, citing a Facebook post by Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive charitable foundation.

Chmut did not disclose in what battle and when Bedzai was killed.

Bedzai formerly served as a commander of the 10th Naval Aviation Brigade. He was known for successfully evacuating military equipment from Crimea to Ukraine after the peninsula was incorporated into Russia in 2014 following a referendum.