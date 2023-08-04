Denmark Enhances Border Controls Amidst Concerns Over Quran Burning Incidents

Shafaq News/ The Danish government has announced the implementation of heightened border controls to bolster internal security and prevent the entry of undesirable individuals into the country following a recent incident of burning copies of the Quran. This decision comes shortly after a similar move by Sweden earlier this week.

Recent actions involving burning and tearing Quran copies by what has been described as "anti-Islamic" groups in Denmark and Sweden have stirred concerns of potential reprisals. These incidents have triggered widespread outrage within the Islamic world, leading to calls for the prohibition of such actions by the governments of both countries.

In a late Thursday statement, the Danish Ministry of Justice articulated, "Authorities have determined that an increased focus on the entry of individuals into Denmark is now necessary to counter existing and identified threats."

Copenhagen Airport will intensify scrutiny through random checks for arriving passengers, even those coming from within the Schengen visa area of Europe. Travelers arriving from Sweden by train or car should expect heightened checks, while Denmark's southern border with Germany will witness an uptick in patrols.

With plans for further demonstrations, the Danish and Swedish governments have condemned the actions of desecrating the Islam holy book and are exploring potential legislative measures to prevent such incidents. However, critics argue that such moves might infringe upon both countries' constitutionally protected freedom of expression.

The tightened border controls in Denmark are set to remain in effect until August 10, initially.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard underscored the rationale behind this decision, stating, "Recent Quran burning incidents have had implications for the current security environment, as acknowledged by the police."

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen remarked late Thursday, "Religious texts should not be burned. I believe it would be inappropriate for someone to burn the Bible. Similarly, the Torah should be safeguarded against such actions out of respect for the Jewish faith."