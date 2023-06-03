Death Toll Rises to 238 in Eastern India Train Collision

Shafaq News/ The death toll from the devastating train collision in eastern India has risen to at least 238, with over 900 people injured and concerns that many more may be trapped under the wreckage. Officials provided the updated figures in the early hours of Saturday.

The number of casualties continues to increase due to the severity of injuries, including head injuries, as reported by Sudhanshu Sarangi, Director General of Odisha State Fire Service.

Pradeep Gina, a Chief Secretary, Odisha in Odisha state, stated that approximately 850 injured individuals have been transported to hospitals.

The collision occurred between the Coromandel Express, which operates from Kolkata to Chennai, and the Howrah Super Fast Express, another passenger train. Distressing images from the scene depict rescue workers scaling the wreckage in search of survivors.

In a remarkable display of solidarity, hundreds of young people formed queues outside a government hospital to donate blood.

Railway authorities confirmed that the Howrah Superfast Express derailed and collided with the Coromandel Express, resulting in this catastrophic incident.

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, emphasized that the immediate priority is swiftly transferring survivors to hospitals, underscoring their utmost concern.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured on Twitter that rescue operations are ongoing at the site and that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected by the tragedy.