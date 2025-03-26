Deadly wildfires in South Korea claim 24 lives

Shafaq News/ Forest fires in South Korea killed 24 people in the southeastern part of the country, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The government reported that the rapidly spreading wildfires have displaced more than 27,000 people from their homes, revealing that the fires consumed 17,752 hectares (43,866 acres) of land, destroying homes, factories, and vehicles.

By Wednesday evening, firefighters were combating at least six ongoing wildfires, including one in the southeastern coastal town of Yeongdeok, where authorities urged residents of the nearby village to seek shelter in an indoor gymnasium, AP reported.

Strong winds and smoke-filled skies prompted authorities in the southeastern city of Andong to evacuate two villages, including Puncheon, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hahoe Folk Village, established around the 14th-15th century. Hikers were also urged to leave Jiri Mountain, one of South Korea’s largest national parks, as another wildfire approached.

Observers have noted that the ongoing wildfires are the third-largest in South Korea’s history in terms of land burned, with previous major fires occurring in Andong, the neighboring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan.