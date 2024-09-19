Deadly explosions hit Lebanon: 32 killed, about 3,500 injured

Shafaq News/ Several wireless devices exploded across Beirut and other Lebanese regions, resulting in casualties.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Wednesday's blasts has reached 20, with more than 450 people injured in the suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa Valley. The toll from Tuesday's explosions has risen to 12, including two children, with nearly 3,000 injured.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense actively worked to extinguish fires ignited in homes, vehicles, and businesses across the Bekaa Valley, southern Lebanon, Mount Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The explosions coincided with Israeli drones flying over Beirut and its suburbs.

Interior and Municipalities Minister Bassam Mawlawi has directed the Internal Security Forces and other security agencies to remain on high alert to support citizens and emergency operations.

Details of the Incident

On Wednesday, two-way personal radios used by Hezbollah detonated across southern Lebanon, marking the deadliest day since the cross-border conflict between the militants and Israel began nearly a year ago. This followed similar explosions involving Hezbollah’s pagers the previous day.

Israeli officials have not commented on the incidents, but Axios reported that the radios were stored in Hezbollah warehouses, intended for use only during wartime.

The second wave of attacks reportedly aimed to increase paranoia within Hezbollah and press its leadership to reconsider its stance on the conflict with Israel, sources told Axios.

Involvement and Reactions

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the explosions. The US has denied any involvement and stated it is working intensively to prevent further escalation.

A US official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, revealed that Israel informed Washington of an impending operation in Lebanon, but the specifics were not disclosed, leaving the operation as a surprise to the US

ICOM, a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is investigating reports that its two-way radio devices exploded in Lebanon.

The company, which manufactures its radios in Japan, has not confirmed whether it shipped the specific model involved, which had been discontinued a decade ago.

ICOM stated that its products are sold exclusively through authorized distributors and are subject to Japan’s security trade control regulations. The company has previously warned about counterfeit versions of its devices.

Hezbollah purchased the hand-held radios about five months ago, around the same time as the pagers, according to a security source. The pagers involved in the earlier explosions were reportedly manufactured by a European distributor, BAC, of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo.

On the other hand, the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo revealed on Wednesday that the pagers involved in recent detonations in Lebanon were manufactured by Budapest-based BAC Consulting.Gold Apollo, which licensed its brand to BAC Consulting, stated that it had no role in the production of the devices. "The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it," said Hsu Ching-Kuang, founder and president of Gold Apollo, during a press briefing in New Taipei City.According to Gold Apollo, the AR-924 model, which was involved in the explosions, was produced and sold by BAC Consulting. Hsu also mentioned issues with remittances from BAC Consulting, noting that payments had come from the Middle East, though he did not provide further details.

Non-Lebanese Casualties

Social media platforms have reported that approximately 40 Houthi fighters were among those killed or injured in Lebanon due to the pager device explosions carried by Hezbollah members.

Yemeni politicians and activists have circulated a video showing a wounded Houthi fighter addressing his family, stating that he and 40 other Yemenis were injured in the blast. He is receiving treatment at the American University of Beirut Medical Center and revealed that his younger brother, aged 20, was killed.

Shafaq News Agency has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Neither Hezbollah nor the Houthis have confirmed these reports.