Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Hezbollah and Christian Residents in Lebanon's Kahaleh

Shafaq News/ A violent confrontation between members of the Lebanese Shiite armed group Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town turned deadly on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of two lives.

The incident unfolded as a truck, reportedly affiliated with Hezbollah, overturned on a downhill curve near the picturesque mountain town of Kahaleh. Quick to respond, residents promptly cordoned off the area around the toppled vehicle, effectively blocking the road.

A security source disclosed to Reuters that the ill-fated truck was associated with the Hezbollah group. One of the fatalities was identified as a member of Hezbollah, while the second victim was a Christian resident of Kahaleh.

Details regarding the contents of the overturned truck remain undisclosed, leaving a shroud of mystery over the incident.

Hezbollah stated the matter. The group maintained that the incident occurred during the transit of a Hezbollah-affiliated truck from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut. Allegedly, the truck encountered difficulties in the Kahaleh area, prompting calls for assistance to clear the road and facilitate its onward journey. However, the situation escalated when armed individuals from "local militias converged on the scene."

The statement described a tense escalation, with the attackers initially resorting to stone-throwing before escalating to gunfire. Tragically, "a truck escorting team member sustained injuries during the melee and later succumbed to them at a hospital. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the assailants and the Hezbollah team, only coming to a halt when Lebanese army forces intervened, preventing further escalation."