Danish Government Faces Criticism as Repeated Quran Burnings Escalate Tensions

Shafaq News/ A small group of anti-Islam activists ignited a controversial demonstration on Tuesday by setting fire to copies of the Quran before the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen. This incident follows a series of similar protests in Denmark and Sweden over the past few weeks, sparking anger among Muslims.

Both Denmark and Sweden expressed their strong disapproval of the burning of Islam's holy book but emphasized that they cannot prevent such actions due to the protection of free speech rights.

Last week, protesters in Iraq responded to the Quran burnings in Sweden by setting fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Organized by a group calling themselves "Danish Patriots," Tuesday's demonstration in Copenhagen came in the wake of similar Quran burnings conducted by the group on Monday and the previous week, which took place in front of the Iraqi embassy. Sweden also witnessed two similar incidents within the last month.

In response to the escalating situation, Iraq's foreign ministry urged authorities of European Union countries to reconsider the concept of "freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate" in light of the Quran burnings.

On the other hand, Turkey condemned the actions as a "despicable attack" on the Quran and called Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent what they called a "hate crime" against Islam.

On Tuesday, the Egyptian foreign ministry summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires to condemn the incident.

While Denmark has denounced the burnings as "provocative and shameful acts," the government clarified that it lacks the power to block non-violent demonstrators from engaging in such activities.

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen revealed that he had a "constructive phone call" on Tuesday with Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein to discuss the issue.

Rasmussen reiterated Denmark's condemnation of the actions carried out by a few individuals and emphasized the importance of peaceful protests.

University of Copenhagen Law Professor Trine Baumbach explained Danish laws surrounding freedom of speech, stating that people benefit from extended freedom of expression when they demonstrate. This extends beyond verbal expression, allowing individuals to express themselves through various means, such as symbolic actions like burning items.

The situation continues to be closely monitored by authorities and concerned parties, as it remains a delicate balance between the principles of free speech and maintaining social harmony while respecting religious sensitivities.