Cyprus President denounces Hezbollah leader's threats, affirms neutrality

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides condemned threats made by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Seyyid Hassan Nasrallah, describing them as "unpleasant" and inconsistent with the reality of Cyprus' role in regional conflicts.

Speaking to reporters, Christodoulides responded to Nasrallah's warning, issued in a televised address on Wednesday, in which he suggested that Hezbollah might target Cyprus if Israel uses Cypriot airports to attack Lebanon.

"I have read the statements, and what I must emphasize is that the Republic of Cyprus is not involved in any way in wartime conflicts, nor is it part of the problem; it is part of the solution," Christodoulides asserted.

He further highlighted Cyprus' recognized role in humanitarian efforts, saying, "Our role, as demonstrated, for example, by the humanitarian corridor, is acknowledged not only by the Arab world but by the international community at large."

When asked about ongoing communication with Hezbollah or the Lebanese government, Christodoulides confirmed, "There is a channel of communication with both the Lebanese and Iranian governments, maintained through diplomatic means."

Addressing whether Nasrallah's statements caused concern, Christodoulides admitted, "The statements are not pleasant, but they do not in any way align with the portrayal that Cyprus is involved in military operations."

Regarding potential communication with foreign leaders about Nasrallah's threats, he clarified, "Certainly through diplomatic channels. I reiterate, what the Republic of Cyprus does is transparent and not hidden."

In his address, Nasrallah had warned that Hezbollah might consider Cyprus "part of the aggression" if it allowed its airports and bases to be used by Israel in a future conflict with Lebanon.

He noted the history of military exercises between Cyprus and Israel, with the most recent joint drill conducted in May 2023 in Cyprus.