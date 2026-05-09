Cyberattacks on Polish critical infrastructure raise security concerns

Shafaq News- Warsaw

Hackers targeted five water treatment plants in Poland in attacks that could have allowed them to seize control of industrial systems and potentially compromise water safety, TechCrunch reported on Saturday, citing Poland’s Internal Security Agency.

According to TechCrunch, the agency said it had thwarted multiple sabotage attempts over the past two years, including cyberattacks against critical infrastructure such as water facilities, power grids, and transportation networks.

The report noted that authorities did not directly confirm Russian involvement in the water plant incidents, but Poland has recently faced repeated cyberattacks attributed to Moscow-linked groups, including attempts to disrupt the country’s energy grid. TechCrunch highlighted that similar threats have also targeted US infrastructure, including a 2021 breach at a Florida water treatment plant where hackers tried to alter chemical levels.

Officials and cybersecurity agencies warn that water and energy systems remain vulnerable worldwide, with recent advisories in the United States linking Iranian-backed hackers to attacks on industrial control systems used in utilities.

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