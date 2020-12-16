Report

Covid-19: 240 fatalities in Turkey today

Shafaq News/ Turkey registered, on Wednesday 29719 new cases to take its total to more than a million and 920 thousand cases, Turkish health authorities said.

It reported the highest daily record with 240 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 17121.

Turkey imposed a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Citizens are not allowed to leave home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays or at all at weekends.

According to worldometers, Turkey is placing in the sixth place globally as the highest number of daily new cases

