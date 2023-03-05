Container ship refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal after breakdown- Canal Authority

Shafaq News/ A container ship that broke down in Egypt's Suez Canal on Sunday causing some traffic to be diverted has resumed its journey, the Canal Authority said.

The authority said in an earlier statement that the MSC ISTANBUL, sailing under the flag of Liberia, became stranded while transiting the canal on its way from Malaysia to Portugal.

Four tugboats had been working to move it, and traffic in the vital waterway had not been affected, the statement said.