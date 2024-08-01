Confusion over Al-Deif's fate: Hamas denies Israeli claims of his death

Shafaq News/ Over two weeks ago, the Israeli military announced that it targeted Mohammad al-Deif, the military leader of Hamas, in an airstrike on the Mawasi area near Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

On Thursday, the army confirmed that “Al-Deif was killed in the strike, which also resulted in hundreds of displaced Palestinians dead and injured,” while the Jerusalem Post, had said on July 13, “It is unclear whether al-Deif was injured in the strike, and his condition remains unknown.”

However, Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi stated that “Al-Deif is fine and he hears the occupation's allegations regarding his assassination.”

Earlier, Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri dismissed the Israeli reports about targeting al-Deif as "nonsense."

Mohammed al-Deif, one of the masterminds behind Al-Aqsa Flood, is an elusive figure who has rarely spoken and never appeared in public, and who has survived at least seven Israeli assassination attempts, according to Reuters.