Cloudflare fault knocks sites offline across the world

Shafaq News

Thousands of websites worldwide went down on Tuesday after a major Cloudflare failure triggered widespread, intermittent outages.

Platforms including X displayed “Something went wrong” and “500 internal server error” messages as homepages stalled. International outlets reported more than 18,000 complaints in the United States, with thousands more in India.

NetBlocks confirmed the disruption was a Cloudflare network failure, not a government restriction. Cloudflare, which supports millions of sites including X and ChatGPT, has not released a full statement, though its status page shows engineers working with external providers to restore service.

The outage coincided with a separate failure at Amazon Web Services. Amazon said service has largely recovered after downtime that affected government agencies, AI firms, and financial platforms, tracing the issue to a regional gateway on the US East Coast.

A similar incident last year saw a faulty software update at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike trigger global shutdowns and flight delays, causing losses in the billions.