Civilians injure in the cities of Al-Hasakah and Ras Al-Ain

Shafaq News / a Syrian security source said on Saturday, that more than ten civilians were killed and wounded in the cities of Al-Hasakah and Ras Al-Ain.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than six people, most of them civilians, were injured in a clash between the Syrian government security forces and the National Defense Militia in the security square in Hasakah city in The Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast."

The source pointed out that "the injured were transferred to the city center hospital, while tension still escalating between the two parties."

On the other hand, local sources in the city of Ras al-Ain reported that 4 people were killed, including two children, and others were injured when an explosive device blew up in a car in the city of Ras al-Ain, which is under the control of the Islamic factions loyal to Turkey.