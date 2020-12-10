28 killed in Ras Al-Ain explosion

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory announced that until now, 28 were killed in the car bomb explosion that targeted a security point in Ras al-Ain in Hasaka.

The observatory indicated that the explosion targeted a joint checkpoint of the Civil Police and the faction at the city entrance, indicating that were 12 injured, some of them in a critical condition.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish army has controlled Ras Al-Ain and the pro-Ankara factions for more than a year now after they invaded the area and expelled the SDF from it.