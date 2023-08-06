Civilian Casualty in Turkish Aerial Assault on Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ At least one person died when a Turkish drone struck areas in Sulaymaniyah's district of Chamchemal early Sunday morning, a security source reported.

The anonymous source, who provided the details to Shafaq News Agency, said that a Turkish Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) targeted sites in the Aghjalar sub-district.

The attack resulted in one fatality and another person sustaining injuries, according to the source.

"Ensuing fires engulfed the area, but prompt action by firefighting teams helped control the blaze and secure the site," the source added, "the victims were transferred to a nearby medical facility."

Meanwhile, Hemen Bahjat, the Commissioner of the Aghjalar sub-district, affirmed receiving information about the ongoing firefighting operations in Ghanartoy. However, he reported no knowledge of the airstrikes..