Chinese embassy in Baghdad announces visa fee reduction for Iraqis

Shafaq News / The Chinese Embassy in Baghdad declared a reduction in entry visa fees for Iraqis intending to enter Chinese territory, indicating that this reduction will remain in effect until the end of next year.

In a statement, the embassy mentioned that in order to facilitate individual exchanges between China and foreign countries, the Chinese Embassy in Iraq will reduce visa fees for Chinese nationals from December 11, 2023, to December 31, 2024.

It clarified that for visa applications accepted before December 11, fees will be collected based on the previous scale.