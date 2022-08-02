China-U.S. Tensions Escalate Over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: Live Updates

Shafaq News / House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is making the highest-level trip in 25 years by a U.S. government official to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China’s Communist Party claims as a part of its territory.

Chinese officials, including leader Xi Jinping in a phone call last week with President Biden, have warned of unspecified countermeasures should Mrs. Pelosi’s Taiwan visit proceed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is meeting Malaysia’s leader and other officials during a brief visit to the country on Tuesday as part of her Asian tour this week.

Mrs. Pelosi landed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday morning local time, according to a report in state media Bernama. Her visit includes lunch with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and a meeting with the speaker of the Malaysian parliament’s lower house, Azhar Azizan Harun, Bernama reported.

Mrs. Pelosi’s visit to Malaysia is expected to last less than 12 hours, two people briefed on the matter said. Before arriving in Kuala Lumpur, she spent a day in Singapore meeting the city-state’s leaders and attending a private business event.

A spokesman for the Malaysian prime minister’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The 82-year-old Democrat is in the region for a series of meetings with major American partners and allies, with South Korea and Japan also on the itinerary.

(The Wall street Journal)