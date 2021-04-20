Chad President Idriss Deby dies on front lines, according to an army statement

Shafaq News/ Parliament has been dissolved after the president died of injuries sustained in clashes. It comes just a day after Deby won a sixth term in office.

Idriss Deby waves at supporters during a campaign rally

Chad's President Idriss Debby has died while visiting troops on the front lines of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday. Deby's death comes just one day after he was declared the winner of the sixth term in office.

On Monday, his campaign said he was headed to the northern part of the country to join troops in fighting "terrorists." Rebels based in Libya had attacked a border post on Monday, and advanced hundreds of kilometers south across the desert.

Source: Reuters

Deby, 68, began his 30-year rule of the country in 1990, and is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.