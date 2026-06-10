Cargo vessel survives gunfire near Yemeni coast

Shafaq News- London

A cargo vessel came under fire after a small boat carrying six armed men approached it southwest of Belhaf, Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Agency noted that the vessel, located about 88 nautical miles southwest of Belhaf, was approached by the small craft when the vessel’s Armed Security Team opened fire, prompting the boat to withdraw from the area.

The identity of the small boat was not identified. No casualties or damage were recorded.

On Monday, Yemen’s Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) imposed a complete ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, warning that any Israeli vessel detected in the area would be treated as a legitimate military target.

The Red Sea restriction has been a recurring instrument of Houthi pressure since November 19, 2023, when the group began targeting Israeli-affiliated shipping in solidarity with Gaza. The campaign forced major container lines to reroute around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks of transit time and raising costs for Asia-Europe trade. The Houthis suspended broad maritime restrictions in January 2025 following a Gaza ceasefire, but reinstated a comprehensive blockade on Israeli vessels on March 11, 2025, after Israel halted aid deliveries into Gaza.