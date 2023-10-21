Cairo Summit faces controversy as Tunisia and Algeria boycott over Israeli delegation

Shafaq News/ The Cairo Peace Summit, aimed at addressing the Palestinian issue, encountered diplomatic tension as Tunisia and Algeria decided to boycott the event due to the presence of an Israeli delegation. Tunisian media outlet Radio Mosaique reported on Saturday that Tunisia would abstain from participating in the summit held in the Egyptian capital, citing the involvement of an Israeli diplomatic team.

The summit, convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, saw attendance from various world leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, and representatives from Qatar, Turkey, Greece, the UAE, and other nations.

Algerian newspaper Al-Shorouk also reported Algeria's refusal to partake in the summit due to Israel's participation, highlighting Algeria's objection to the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

While leaders from several countries and international organizations, such as the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, were present, Tunisia and Algeria's absence underscored the deep-seated sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The summit aimed to address the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, which has been under continuous Israeli bombardment since October 7 following Hamas's initiation of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood." The conflict has led to a death toll exceeding 4,000, with over 13,000 individuals reported injured