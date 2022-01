Shafaq News / The worldwide number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 300 million, Johns Hopkins University reported.

As of 03:00 GMT, the exact number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 300,002,021.

The death toll from the pandemic has reached 5,471,856 people, the university added.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases with 833.987, followed by Brazil with 22.328.252 cases, and India with 35.109.286.