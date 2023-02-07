CBI sells more than +$80 million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $81 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $81,700,193.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that ten banks and 151 exchange companies cashed out $41,800,000. The remaining $49,900,193 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests.