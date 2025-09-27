Busan Film Festival crowns Zhang Lu’s Gloaming in Luomu

Shafaq News – Busan

The 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) closed on September 26, 2025, announcing its award winners across newly launched and long-standing categories.

The Chinese feature Gloaming in Luomu by Zhang Lu won the festival’s top honor, the $35,000 Best Film Award in the inaugural “Competition” section.

Other major winners included Shu Qi of Taiwan, who took Best Director for Girl, and Han Chang-lok of Korea, whose film Funky Freaky Freaks received the Special Jury Prize. Acting honors went to Lee Jiwon (En Route To) and the Japanese ensemble cast of BAKA’s Identity.

Iranian filmmaker Hemen Khaledi won Best Asian Documentary for Singing Wings, while En Route To by Yoo Jaein claimed the New Currents Award. Shahram Mokri, also from Iran, received the Vision Asia Award for Black Rabbit, White Rabbit.

This year’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award went to Jafar Panahi, while Italian veteran Marco Bellocchio was honored with the BIFF Cinema Master Award. The Camellia Award, created with Chanel to celebrate women in film, was presented to Sylvia Chang.

The festival also hosted high-profile master classes, featuring Jafar Panahi on “The Power of Storytelling,” Michael Mann revisiting Heat, Sergei Loznitsa on documentary as witness, Marco Bellocchio reflecting on his career, and Juliette Binoche on “Between Motion and Emotion.”

Launched in 1996, BIFF is one of Asia’s most prominent film festivals and a member of the FIAPF-accredited global festival network. The 30th edition featured works from across the world in competitive and non-competitive sections.

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani