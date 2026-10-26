Shafaq News- Brasilia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a fourth non-consecutive term, defeating conservative rival Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the country’s Electoral Authority on Monday.

Official results showed that Lula received 51.76% of the vote, compared with 48.24% for Bolsonaro.

Lula, a former trade union leader who co-founded Brazil’s left-wing Workers’ Party in 1980, first served as president from 2003 to 2010. He returned to office in January 2023 after winning the 2022 election. In 2018, he was imprisoned following corruption convictions linked to the Operation Car Wash investigation, which Brazil’s Supreme Court later annulled.