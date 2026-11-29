Shafaq News- Sarajevo

Bosnia and Herzegovina expelled four Iranian nationals, including three accredited diplomats, suspected of involvement in intelligence activities on behalf of Tehran, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s (RFE/RL) Balkan Service reported on Sunday.

Security agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina and partner countries linked Hossein Mahdian-Fard to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) and Ehsan Sajjadi Monazzah, Morteza Fazali, and Seyed Yaser Seyed Mohammadi to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to information obtained by RFE/RL.

The four were declared personae non gratae and left the country in November. Bosnia’s Foreign Ministry described the case as “a security matter, not a diplomatic one,” with authorities yet to officially disclose the grounds for the expulsions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) that Washington was orchestrating a campaign to undermine Iran’s international standing, adding that Tehran was in contact with Bosnian authorities to resolve what he described as a misunderstanding.

Bosnia and Herzegovina previously expelled two Iranian diplomats in May 2013 over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic duties and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.